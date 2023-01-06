Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 7

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS:
Dried peas, legumes, and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage, weather conditions permitting. Harvested cotton is being ginned. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. Alfalfa fields are being sheeped to clean them up.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES:
Final export loads of stored kiwifruit are still being sent out to Japan and Australia, along with a few domestic orders at the end of the season. Stored table grapes are still being repacked and sent. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Australia, India, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Vietnam, Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Libya, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecan harvest has been halted due to the rain, and are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES:
Citrus harvest was delayed this week due to the heavy rain. Stored navels are being packed for the domestic market, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Mexico. High-brix navels are being exported to Korea. Varieties of navel oranges being harvested includes Beck, Cara Cara, Tule Gold, Atwood, Fisher, Washington, Fukumoto, and TI. Organic navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Locally grown Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked for the export market in Japan. Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Pomelos and Oro Blanco grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Japan, Australia, and Korea, as well as domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan and New Zealand. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES:
Winter broccoli, onions, garlic, and lettuce are still growing at roadside stands and are loving the extra moisture. Strawberries are progressing nicely.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY:
Irrigated pastures have benefitted from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool and humid weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS:
Bareroot nursery shipments have slowed in the recent rainy weather. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Shipments of outdoor ornamental plants are decreasing with the colder weather, but indoor houseplant shipments continue. Transplants of winter crops such as chard, kale and broccoli are being sold at local home and garden retailers. Rose bareroot plants are going to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.