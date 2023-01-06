Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 7

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS:

Dried peas, legumes, and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage, weather conditions permitting. Harvested cotton is being ginned. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. Alfalfa fields are being sheeped to clean them up.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES:

Final export loads of stored kiwifruit are still being sent out to Japan and Australia, along with a few domestic orders at the end of the season. Stored table grapes are still being repacked and sent. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Australia, India, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Vietnam, Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Libya, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecan harvest has been halted due to the rain, and are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.