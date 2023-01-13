Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 14

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas, legumes, and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage, weather conditions permitting. Harvested cotton is being ginned. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. Alfalfa fields are being sheeped to clean them up.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: As the season ends, final export loads of stored kiwifruit are still being sent out to Japan and Australia, along with a few domestic orders. Stored table grapes are still being repacked and sent. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Australia, India, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Vietnam, Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Libya, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Weather permitting pre-emergent herbicides and dormant pesticides sprays will continue to be applied. Pruning and shredding activities in stone fruit orchards is ongoing as weather permits. Older stone fruit orchards have been removed and the fields leveled and fumigated.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges are being picked strategically around all of the recent rainfall. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Some grapefruit can be seen being picked and readied for pack. Lemons and limes are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Persimmons are being picked in parts of the county. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some old olive trees are being dug for ornamental use. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets. Olive trees are being trimmed.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Brassicas such as broccoli, cabbage, and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Strawberries at local roadside stands continue to develop.
Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool and wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week.
Tom’s additional comments: Bareroot nursery shipments have slowed due to the recent rainy weather. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Shipments of outdoor ornamental plants are decreasing with the colder weather, but indoor houseplant shipments continue. Transplants of winter crops such as chard, kale, and broccoli are being sold at local home and garden retailers. Rose bareroot plants are going to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
Very few nursery orders are moving around in the rainy weather conditions.