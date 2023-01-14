USDA supports American farmers, donates to charity

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will purchase up to $20 million of fresh mandarins and tangerines for distribution to food banks, schools and other non-conventional markets for the first time. California Citrus Mutual President Casey Creamer applauds the USDA agricultural marketing service (AMS) for their efforts in bringing attention to American grown mandarins and other citrus products.

“Section 32 is an important procurement program that supports America’s farmers and provides domestic products to communities and schools,” Creamer said.

This purchase is made possible under authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act Amendment of 1935. The purpose of Section 32 is to encourage domestic consumption of U.S. food products by diverting them from conventional market channels. USDA also announced that it will also purchase up to $20 million in oranges and $10 million in grapefruit.