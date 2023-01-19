Friant Water Authority welcomes new leaders

Three members of the Friant Water Authority (FWA) will assume new leadership roles on the board of directors during a Jan. 30 board meeting. Jim Erickson of Madera Irrigation District was elected as the new chairman. He will serve alongside Rick Borges of Tulare Irrigation District as vice chair and Josh Pitigliano of the Lower Tule River Irrigation District as secretary treasurer. All three additions to the board bring knowledge and personal history of operating their own family farms to their new positions.

“As a director representing farmers who receive their Friant Division water supplies from the Madera Canal, I’m moved by the board’s decision to elect me as chairman,” Erickson said. “Their confidence in my ability to provide leadership on behalf of all Friant contractors regardless of how they receive their supply from Millerton Lake, underscores the strength and unity of the Friant family.”

The FWA is responsible for the 152-mile Friant-Kern canal that supplies water to more than 1 million acres of farmland and 250,000 residents in the San Joaquin Valley. The farmland typically includes major crops including alfalfa, corn, grains, grapes and vegetables according to the FWA website.