Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 21

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: The last of the kiwifruit in storage have headed out to Australia, Mexico, and Japan. Stored table grapes are still being repacked and sent. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Australia, India, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Vietnam, Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Libya, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Weather permitting pre-emergent herbicides and dormant pesticides sprays will continue to be applied. Pruning and shredding activities in stone fruit orchards is ongoing as weather permits. Older stone fruit orchards have been removed and the fields leveled and fumigated.

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Citrus harvest has dramatically decelerated during the rainy weather. Crews are heading into the fields whenever they can between storms to harvest mostly domestic lemons, navel oranges, and some Mandarins. Navel oranges are being picked strategically around all the recent rainfall. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Some grapefruit are being picked and readied for pack. Lemons and limes are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Persimmons are being picked in parts of the county. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some mature olive trees are being dug for ornamental use. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets. Olive trees are being trimmed.