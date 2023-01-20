Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 21

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried peas, legumes, and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: The last of the kiwifruit in storage have headed out to Australia, Mexico, and Japan. Stored table grapes are still being repacked and sent. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Australia, India, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Vietnam, Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Libya, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Weather permitting pre-emergent herbicides and dormant pesticides sprays will continue to be applied. Pruning and shredding activities in stone fruit orchards is ongoing as weather permits. Older stone fruit orchards have been removed and the fields leveled and fumigated.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Citrus harvest has dramatically decelerated during the rainy weather. Crews are heading into the fields whenever they can between storms to harvest mostly domestic lemons, navel oranges, and some Mandarins. Navel oranges are being picked strategically around all the recent rainfall. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Some grapefruit are being picked and readied for pack. Lemons and limes are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Persimmons are being picked in parts of the county. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some mature olive trees are being dug for ornamental use. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets. Olive trees are being trimmed.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Brassicas such as broccoli, cabbage, and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Irrigated pastures have benefitted from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool and wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Very few nursery orders are moving around in the rainy weather conditions. Rose bare root plants are going to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Transplants of winter crops such as chard, kale, and broccoli are being sold at local home and garden retailers.