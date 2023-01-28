Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 28

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Weather permitting, pre-emergent herbicides and dormant pesticides sprays will continue to be applied. Pruning and shredding activities in stone fruit orchards is ongoing as weather permits. Older stone fruit orchards have been removed and the fields leveled and fumigated.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges have been exported to various countries this week, Mexico, New Zealand, and Dominican Republic. Mandarins and navel oranges are shipping to Arizona in large quantities. During the end of last week, packing facilities started to receiving fruit. With all the rain we have received, oranges are at risk of splits and mold. Lemons have still been exported to Guatemala and New Zealand. Weekly Fumigations for Australia and New Zealand have been occurring as well.