Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 28

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks, heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are still being packed and exported to China, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Weather permitting, pre-emergent herbicides and dormant pesticides sprays will continue to be applied. Pruning and shredding activities in stone fruit orchards is ongoing as weather permits. Older stone fruit orchards have been removed and the fields leveled and fumigated.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges have been exported to various countries this week, Mexico, New Zealand, and Dominican Republic. Mandarins and navel oranges are shipping to Arizona in large quantities. During the end of last week, packing facilities started to receiving fruit. With all the rain we have received, oranges are at risk of splits and mold. Lemons have still been exported to Guatemala and New Zealand. Weekly Fumigations for Australia and New Zealand have been occurring as well.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall.
Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures have benefitted from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool and wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week.
Tom’s additional comments: Very few nursery orders are moving around in the rainy weather conditions. Rose bare root plants are going to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Transplants of winter crops such as chard, kale, and broccoli are being sold at local home and garden retailers.