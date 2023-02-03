Recent storms flood canal construction, but project flows forward

Rains washed out a temporary berm of the Friant-Kern Canal near Deer Creek, Friant Water Authority says two-thirds of new embankments are nearly complete

TULARE COUNTY – Despite some issues on the Friant-Kern Canal’s Middle Reach Capacity Correction project, the task is still set to hit its completion mark next year.

Recent rainfall and flooding caused some overflow at Deer Creek, which breached and washed away a temporary bypass berm, a strip of raised land often found along canals. This allowed water from the creek to divert across the Friant-Kern Canal, introducing water to the Deer Creek siphon area and unearthing a new canal section south of the creek. However, Friant Water Authority (FWA) has assured the project’s timeline is still on track to be completed by January 2024.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries nor any damage to the other structures, and the contractor is optimistic that repairs will not extend the overall schedule for completing the middle reach capacity correction project,” FWA stated via Waterline newsletter.