Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 4

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Oat and winter grains have increased in growth and benefit from wet weather.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Persimmon orchards are being pruned this week in some areas. Grape vineyards have crews tying vines and pruning. Pistachio orchards are being pruned as well. Almond and walnut orchards are being treated for weed control and some sheep are being placed in as well to keep weeds down. Plum and peach orchards are still in dormancy and being pruned here and there.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus packing sheds are receiving navel oranges, Minneolas, Cara Cara, Melogold grapefruit and lemons for domestic pack. Some sheds are exporting navels to Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Peru, Korea, and Japan. Melogold and Oro Blanco grapefruit, along with pomelos continue to be packed for export to Japan and Korea as well as domestic markets. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for the European Union, Japan, and domestic pack. Navels continue to be harvested while moisture conditions decrease, and are being exported to Japan, Korea, Australia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, and Guatemala. Mandarins are still being harvested and exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Lemons are still being exported to Guatemala, New Zealand, Korea, China, and Japan.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall.
Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market has decreased to $155/cwt this week..
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery orders for some early spring flowers and ornamentals are starting to pick up as well as onion starts, lettuces and some cooler-weather vegetable plants. Bare root fruit trees as well as bare root roses are moving to local nurseries as well.