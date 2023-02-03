Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 4

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Oat and winter grains have increased in growth and benefit from wet weather.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Persimmon orchards are being pruned this week in some areas. Grape vineyards have crews tying vines and pruning. Pistachio orchards are being pruned as well. Almond and walnut orchards are being treated for weed control and some sheep are being placed in as well to keep weeds down. Plum and peach orchards are still in dormancy and being pruned here and there.