Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 18

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Seedless tangerine trees are being covered with netting to protect them from cross pollination by bees. Navel oranges continue to be picked and packed for both domestic and international markets, with navels being exported to Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. Lemons are being exported to Korea, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan. Melogold and Oro Blanco hybrid grapefruit, along with pomelos, continue to be packed for export to Japan and Korea as well as domestic markets. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for the European Union, Japan, and domestic market. Mandarins continue to be exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Australia, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, and various domestic markets. Organic mandarins continue to be shipped out to domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall.