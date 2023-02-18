Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 18

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as shipped domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Oat and winter grains have increased in growth and benefit from wet weather. Cotton fields have been furrowed and are being left fallow until spring planting. Alfalfa fields continue to thrive.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Japan, the United Kingdom, India, Israel, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnut orchards are being treated for weed control. Some walnut orchards are being sheeped-off to keep weeds down. Plum and peach orchards are still in dormancy and being pruned here and there. Bee boxes are being placed near almond, cherry, and plum orchards before bloom. Cherries are starting to show sign of blooms. Also, some early varieties of stone fruit are in full bloom.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Seedless tangerine trees are being covered with netting to protect them from cross pollination by bees. Navel oranges continue to be picked and packed for both domestic and international markets, with navels being exported to Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. Lemons are being exported to Korea, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan. Melogold and Oro Blanco hybrid grapefruit, along with pomelos, continue to be packed for export to Japan and Korea as well as domestic markets. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for the European Union, Japan, and domestic market. Mandarins continue to be exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Australia, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, and various domestic markets. Organic mandarins continue to be shipped out to domestic markets.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall.
Livestock and poultry: Cattle are thriving in the green hills as much-needed rain is still helping the feed. The rangeland is faring well from the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Continued cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market continues at $155/cwt this week.
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery orders for some early spring flowers and ornamentals are starting to pick up as well as onion starts. Local wholesale nurseries are continuing to move winter shipments of nursery stock to local and out of state retail nurseries. Nurseries are replanting and receiving new nursery stock inventory such as, bareroot fruit trees and roses for 2023 spring shipping season. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas. Beekeepers are moving into Tulare County for the upcoming almond and stone fruit bloom. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and recharge basins throughout the county. Local nurseries have started to sell onion, tomato, carrots, and a variety of pepper plants. Local nursery retailers have begun receiving shipments of landscape and outdoor plants in preparation of spring. Recent rainstorms and cool weather conditions have been an added boost for crops.