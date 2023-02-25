Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 25

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall. Blackberries and blueberries are near bloom.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Cattle are thriving in the green hills as much-needed rain is still helping the feed. The rangeland is faring well from the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Irrigated pastures have benefitted from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Continued cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market increased to $156/cwt this week.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery orders for some early spring flowers and ornamentals are starting to pick up as well as onion starts. Some drought resistant and indoor plants are making moves as well as some flowers for home gardens. Nurseries are replanting and receiving new nursery stock inventory such as, bareroot fruit trees and roses for 2023 Spring shipping season. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas. Beekeepers are moving into Tulare County for the upcoming almond and stone fruit bloom. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and re-charge basins throughout the county. Local nurseries have started to sell onion, tomato, carrots, and a variety of pepper plants. Local nursery retailers have begun receiving shipments of landscape and outdoor plants in preparation of spring.