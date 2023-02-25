Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 25

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried beans are being exported to France, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats and barley continue to grow. Winter grains crops continue to benefit from recent rainstorms. Winter grain and forage crops are being treated for pests. Next year’s cotton fields have been furrowed and are being left fallow until spring planting. Alfalfa fields continue to grow.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Pistachios are being exported to Japan, the United Kingdom, India, Israel, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and China. Almond orchards are in bloom. Almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnut orchards are being treated for weed control. Some walnut orchards are being sheeped-off to keep weeds down. Early plum and peach orchards are in bloom. Bee boxes are being placed near almond, cherry, and plum orchards for the bloom. Cherries are starting to show sign of blooms. Grape vines have been prepped and are being maintained for the new season.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Seedless tangerine trees are being covered with netting to protect them from cross pollination by bees. Navels are still being harvested and exported to Australia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador. Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, and Korea. Mandarins are being harvested and exported to Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Mexico. Lemons are being harvested and exported to New Zealand and Panama. Grapefruit were harvested and exported to Dominican Republic. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for the European Union, Japan, and domestic market. Organic mandarins continue to be shipped to domestic markets.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Brassicas such as cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during these cold and wet weather months. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall. Blackberries and blueberries are near bloom.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Cattle are thriving in the green hills as much-needed rain is still helping the feed. The rangeland is faring well from the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Irrigated pastures have benefitted from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Continued cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market increased to $156/cwt this week.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery orders for some early spring flowers and ornamentals are starting to pick up as well as onion starts. Some drought resistant and indoor plants are making moves as well as some flowers for home gardens. Nurseries are replanting and receiving new nursery stock inventory such as, bareroot fruit trees and roses for 2023 Spring shipping season. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas. Beekeepers are moving into Tulare County for the upcoming almond and stone fruit bloom. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and re-charge basins throughout the county. Local nurseries have started to sell onion, tomato, carrots, and a variety of pepper plants. Local nursery retailers have begun receiving shipments of landscape and outdoor plants in preparation of spring.