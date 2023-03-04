Tulare County Crop Report for week ending March 4

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being exported to Japan, the United Kingdom, India, Israel, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, China, France, Colombia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Almond orchards are in bloom. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, Malaysia, Korea, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Early plum and peach orchards are in bloom. Bee boxes are being placed near almond, cherry, and plum orchards for the bloom. Cherries are starting to bloom. Grape vines have been prepped and are being maintained for the new season.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Seedless tangerine trees are being covered with netting to protect them from cross pollination by bees. Navel oranges are still being harvested and exported to Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia Singapore, Peru, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Ecuador. Guatemala, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Vietnam, and Taiwan. High Brix and acid navel oranges are being packed and shipped to Korea and Japan. Mandarins are being harvested and exported to Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Mexico. Lemons are being harvested and exported to New Zealand and Panama. Grapefruit were harvested and exported to Dominican Republic. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for the European Union, Japan, and domestic markets. Organic Mandarins continue to be shipped to domestic markets. Citrus harvest has stopped as precipitation continues. Harvest should continue as the weather clears.