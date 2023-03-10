Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 11

Small grains and other field crops: Sudan grass seed continues to be delivered into the county. The wheat and oat fields continue to develop in all stages. The continuous rains are great for all the dry land farming. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley continue to thrive from all the recent rain. Winter grain and forage crops are being treated for pests. Next year’s cotton fields have been furrowed and are being left fallow until spring planting. Alfalfa fields continue to grow. Dried beans are being exported to France, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios continue to be processed and exported in large quantities to Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Israel, India, and Poland. Almond orchards are in bloom. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, Malaysia, Korea, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Early plum and peach orchards are in bloom. Bee boxes are being placed near almond, cherry, and plum orchards for the bloom. Cherries are starting to bloom. Grape vines have been prepped and are being maintained for the new season.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to the Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan, Panama, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan. Late navels are being packed for domestic markets.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during the cold and wet weather. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall. Blackberries and blueberries are nearing bloom. Summer vegetable fields are being prepared. Black plastic tarps have been placed over raised planting beds and other fields have been disked.
Livestock and poultry: Cattle are thriving in the green hills as much-needed rain is still helping the feed. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Continued cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. Classes and weights are continuing to stay strong this week. The fed-cattle is steady at $156/cwt this week. Butcher cattle and bulls are in higher demand currently from recent weeks.
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery orders for some early spring flowers and ornamentals are starting to pick up as well as onion starts. Nurseries are replanting and receiving new nursery stock inventory such as, bareroot fruit trees and roses for the 2023 spring season. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state, and international nurseries and growers. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and recharge basins throughout the county. Local nurseries have started to sell onion, tomato, and a variety of pepper plants, along with landscape and outdoor plants in preparation for spring.