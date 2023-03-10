Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 11

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to the Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan, Panama, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan. Late navels are being packed for domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during the cold and wet weather. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall. Blackberries and blueberries are nearing bloom. Summer vegetable fields are being prepared. Black plastic tarps have been placed over raised planting beds and other fields have been disked.