Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 18

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus harvest is slowing down due to the recent, persistent rains. Navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to the Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as New Zealand. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan, Panama, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Japan. Late navels are being packed for domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Cabbage and broccoli are still growing for local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions during the cold and wet weather. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Strawberries continue to develop and benefit from the rainfall. Blackberries and blueberries are now blooming. Summer vegetable fields are being prepared. Black plastic have been placed over raised planting beds and other fields have been disked.

Livestock and poultry: Cattle are thriving in the green hills as much-needed rain is still helping the feed. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Continued cool, wet weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. Classes and weights are continuing to stay strong this week. The fed-cattle is steady at $156/cwt this week. Butcher cattle and bulls are in higher demand compared to recent weeks.

Tom’s additional comments: Some bareroot grapevines, fruit trees, and berries are being sold at nurseries, as well as seasonal vegetables. Bare-root roses are currently being sent to domestic and Canadian markets. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops.