Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 15

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to the Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Japan. Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Peru, Japan, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some mature olive trees are being dug for ornamental use. Organic navels being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Olive trees are being trimmed. Cara Cara’s are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Minneola tangelos are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as Peru, Taiwan, and Japan. Late Navels are being packed for domestic market as well as Japan and Taiwan.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberries are nearing the usual harvest time, but the recent weather has presented challenges. Blackberries and blueberries are blooming. Some cucumbers and zucchini are being planted as well as some other leafy greens. Cabbage and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Tomatoes are being planted.