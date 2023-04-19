Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 22

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Later varieties of stone fruit trees continue to bloom, while early varieties are leafing out. Grapevine buds continue to open and are leafing out. Last season’s pistachios continue to be processed and exported in large quantities to Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Israel, India, and Poland. Pistachio orchards are starting to bloom. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, Malaysia, Korea, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts have begun to tassel. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are also tasseling and leafing out, and being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Bee apiaries are being placed next to kiwi groves. Kiwi vines have started to bloom, and the vines continue to leaf out.

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Citrus trees are being treated for pests and for weeds. Navel oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. High Brix and acid navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Organic mandarins and conventional lemons continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Netting has been placed on Mandarins to prevent pollination in seedless varieties. Citrus harvest is ongoing with some Valencia’s being harvested.