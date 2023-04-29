Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 29

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being irrigated and fruit is setting on plants. Blueberries picking and packing export to Taiwan, Vietnam, and Philippines. Strawberries are being grown, picked, and sold at roadside stands. Some cucumbers and zucchini are being planted as well as some other leafy greens. Cabbage and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe plants have been planted.

Livestock and poultry: Cattle are thriving in the green hills. Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. The fed-cattle price is up at $175 /cwt. this week. Manure is being cleaned out of dairies and used for compost.

Tom’s additional comments: Spring has sprung and with it comes warmer weather. The seasonal change has local retailers and nurseries stocking up on nursery plants for consumers. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Local retailers and big box stores are selling warm seasonal vegetables (tomatoes, herbs, squash), citrus trees, ornamental landscape plants, and stone fruit trees. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and re-charge basins throughout the county. Citrus bloom has been declared in District 1, beginning at 1 a.m., Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023. District 1 is primarily the foothills area. Also, citrus bloom has been declared in District 2, beginning at 1 a.m., Thursday morning, April 27, 2023. During citrus bloom, insecticides are restricted in and around citrus groves to protect honey bees.