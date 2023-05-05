Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 6

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Grapevine buds continue to open and are leafing out, bloom clusters are present. Last season’s pistachios continue to be processed and exported in large quantities to Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Israel, India, and Poland. Pistachio orchards are blooming and leafing-out. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, Malaysia, Korea, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts are tasseling. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are also tasseling and leafing out, and being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Beehives are being placed next to kiwi groves. Kiwi vines have started to bloom, and the vines continue to leaf-out. Cherries continue to grow and are near harvest, reflective foil has been placed in cherry orchards to improve color in the weeks to come.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges have been slowing down this week. Navels are still being exported to Japan, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, and Korea. High Brix and acid navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Organic mandarins and conventional lemons continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Netting has been placed on Mandarins to prevent cross pollination in seedless varieties. Citrus harvest is ongoing with some Valencia oranges being harvested.