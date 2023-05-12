Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 13

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Winter field crop season is wrapping up after a good yield in the areas that were not flooded. Winter crops can be seen harvested for silage around the county and some farmers are prepping their fields for the next planting. Wheat and oat fields are being cut, dried, and baled. Cotton and corn silage fields that have been furrowed and left fallow during the winter are starting to be tilled and planted. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and Martinique as well as to national retailers.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Grapevine are leafing out and bloom clusters are present. Last season’s pistachios continue to be processed and exported in large quantities to Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Israel, India, and Poland. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, South Africa, Malaysia, Korea, Algeria, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Beehives are being placed next to kiwi groves. Kiwi vines are blooming, and the vines continue to leaf-out. Cherries continue to mature and are near harvest, reflective foil has been placed in cherry orchards to improve color.