Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 20

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges have been slowing down this week. Navels are still being exported to Japan, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, and Korea. High brix and low acid navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Organic Mandarins and conventional lemons continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Netting has been placed on Mandarins to prevent cross pollination in seedless varieties. Citrus harvest is ongoing with some Valencia oranges being harvested.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being irrigated and fruit is setting on plants. Blueberries picking and packing export to Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Strawberries are being picked and sold at roadside stands. Some cucumbers and zucchini are being planted as well as some other leafy greens. Cabbage and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe plants have been planted. Sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, okra, onions, peppers, watermelon, and zucchini plants are growing. Zucchini and onion plants are also blooming.