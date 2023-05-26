Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 27

Small grains and other field crops: Winter field crop season is wrapping up after a good yield in the areas that were not flooded. Winter crops are being harvested for silage around the county and some farmers are prepping their fields for the next planting. Wheat and oat fields are being cut, dried, and baled. Cotton and corn silage fields continue to be planted and are emerging. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and Martinique as well as to national retailers.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Grapevines are leafing out and bloom clusters are present. Last season’s pistachios continue to be processed and exported in large quantities to Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Israel, India, and Poland. Last season’s almonds are still being packed and shipped to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Germany, Turkey, New Zealand, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Italy, Chile, Israel, Belgium, South Africa, Malaysia, Korea, Algeria, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. Walnuts are being exported to Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Beehives are being placed next to kiwi groves. Kiwi vines are blooming, and the vines continue to leaf-out. Stone fruit trees such as peaches, plums and nectarines are continuing to develop. The thinning of stone fruit is also in the process to allow proper and even growth to the developing fruit. Peach sizes are looking at about 40-50%. Early peach varieties are being harvested and domestically shipped. Apricots are being harvested and shipped to Canada, Indonesia and domestically. Cherries are continuing to be harvested, sized, and shipped domestically.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: The last of the late navels are still being harvested with most going to domestic markets and some heading to export to Japan, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, and Korea. High brix and low acid navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Organic Mandarins and conventional lemons continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Netting has been placed on Mandarins to prevent cross pollination in seedless varieties. Citrus harvest is ongoing with some Valencia oranges being harvested.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries picking and packing exports to Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Strawberries are being picked and sold at roadside stands. Some cucumbers and zucchini are being planted as well as some other leafy greens. Cabbage and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe plants have been planted. Sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, okra, onions, peppers, watermelon, and squash plants are growing. Zucchini and onion plants are also blooming. Sweet corn is now 12-18 inches tall.
Livestock and poultry: Local sales yards report that all sizes are doing well at the markets, mentioning that butcher cows are doing particularly well. Rangeland is drying as rains have subsided and summer temperatures have arrived. The fed-cattle price dropped to $170 /cwt. this week. Manure is being cleaned out of dairies and used for fertilizer in field crops.
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and recharge basins throughout the county. The heat will increase the amount of run-off from melting snow. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, East Coast, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and Bahamas.