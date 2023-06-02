Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 3

Small grains and other field crops: Dried beans are being shipped to national retailers and exported to Guadeloupe. Harvested winter grain fields are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with summer silage crops such as corn and sorghum. Cotton and corn silage fields are being cultivated and treated for weeds. Corn fields that were planted about a month ago are growing rapidly approaching about 4-5 feet tall. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being processed and exported to Israel, Lebanon, China, Turkey, Egypt, Spain, and Bosnia- Herzegovina. Almonds continue to be packed and exported to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, Mexico, Colombia, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnut orchard removals continue, with older orchards being pulled and fields being leveled. Mechanical and chemical maintenance is on-going in grape vineyards for this year’s crop, with field crews thinning grape vines. This year’s almond crop continues to grow. Nut trees are being irrigated as warmer weather is forecasted in the coming days. Stone fruit season has begun as apricots, nectarines, and early season peaches are being picked and packed for national retailers and for exports. Mechanical and chemical maintenance in stone fruit orchards continues. Late varieties of stone fruit continue to develop, as field crews are starting to thin fruit. Pruned branches are being shredded in the field. Nut clusters have started to grow on pistachio trees. Cherries continue to be picked, packed, and harvested, with fruit being sold at local farm stands, farmers markets and packed at local packinghouses. Kiwi vineyards are leafing out, being tied, and irrigated. Some beehives have been relocated and placed in kiwi vineyards for pollination. Grape vineyards are being thinned to allow in sunlight and grape bunches to form. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation if infrastructure allows.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus trees are being treated for pests and for weeds. Mechanical maintenance in citrus groves has started as trees are being topped. The late navel orange season has ended with exports and domestic shipments slowing down. Some harvested navel oranges are being shipped for domestic markets and to international markets such as Taiwan, Mexico, and Japan. Some navels are being sent to for juice. Organic Mandarins continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Seedless tangerine groves remain covered with netting. Valencia orange harvest is on-going, with some Valencia’s being harvested for domestic retailers.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being picked and packed, with exports to Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Strawberries are being picked and sold at roadside stands. Some cucumbers and zucchini are being planted as well as some other leafy greens. Cabbage and broccoli are still growing at local roadside stands in addition to some lettuce, garlic, and onions. Onion seed is being shipped to Brazil and South Africa. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe have been planted. Sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, okra, onions, peppers, watermelon, and squash plants are growing. Zucchini and onion plants are also blooming. Sweet corn is now 12-18 inches tall.
Livestock and poultry: Local sales yards report that all sizes are doing well at the markets, mentioning that butcher cows are doing particularly well. Rangeland is drying as rains have subsided and summer temperatures have arrived. The fed-cattle price is up to $172/cwt. this week. Manure is being cleaned out of dairies and used for fertilizer in field crops.
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and re-charge basins throughout the county. The heat will increase the amount of run-off from melting snow. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, East Coast, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and Bahamas.