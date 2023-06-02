Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 3

Small grains and other field crops: Dried beans are being shipped to national retailers and exported to Guadeloupe. Harvested winter grain fields are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with summer silage crops such as corn and sorghum. Cotton and corn silage fields are being cultivated and treated for weeds. Corn fields that were planted about a month ago are growing rapidly approaching about 4-5 feet tall. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being processed and exported to Israel, Lebanon, China, Turkey, Egypt, Spain, and Bosnia- Herzegovina. Almonds continue to be packed and exported to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, Mexico, Colombia, Belgium, and Malaysia. Walnut orchard removals continue, with older orchards being pulled and fields being leveled. Mechanical and chemical maintenance is on-going in grape vineyards for this year’s crop, with field crews thinning grape vines. This year’s almond crop continues to grow. Nut trees are being irrigated as warmer weather is forecasted in the coming days. Stone fruit season has begun as apricots, nectarines, and early season peaches are being picked and packed for national retailers and for exports. Mechanical and chemical maintenance in stone fruit orchards continues. Late varieties of stone fruit continue to develop, as field crews are starting to thin fruit. Pruned branches are being shredded in the field. Nut clusters have started to grow on pistachio trees. Cherries continue to be picked, packed, and harvested, with fruit being sold at local farm stands, farmers markets and packed at local packinghouses. Kiwi vineyards are leafing out, being tied, and irrigated. Some beehives have been relocated and placed in kiwi vineyards for pollination. Grape vineyards are being thinned to allow in sunlight and grape bunches to form. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation if infrastructure allows.