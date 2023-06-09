Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 10

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Lemons are being packed for domestic markets and export to Japan and Panama. Citrus groves are being treated for pests and for weeds. Mechanical maintenance in citrus groves has started as trees are being topped. The late navel orange season has ended with exports and domestic shipments slowing down. Some harvested navel oranges are being shipped for domestic markets and to international markets such as Taiwan, Mexico, Japan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and the Philippines. Organic Mandarins continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Seedless tangerine groves remain covered with netting. Valencia orange harvest is on-going with some Valencia’s being harvested for domestic retailers as well as Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Olives are continuing to develop.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Strawberries continue to be harvested and sold at roadside stands as well as blackberries and boysenberries. Local u-pick farms have begun opening for blueberry and strawberry picking. Blueberry bushes are being shipped from Oregon and planted. Onions, zucchini, and eggplant continue to grow. Garlic and cucumber are being harvested. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe plants have been planted and continue to grow. Sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, okra, onions, peppers, and squash plants are growing. Zucchini and onion plants are also blooming.