Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 17

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Silage harvest is in full swing with focus on alfalfa, oats, silage, and wheat. Crews are racing to get winter forages harvested before the crop gets too dry. Summer crops such as corn and sorghum are being prepped and fertilized. Cotton and corn silage fields are being cultivated and treated for weeds. Corn fields that were planted about a month ago are growing rapidly. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Stone fruit harvest continues with exports to, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Plums have begun harvest season for the year with Early Queen and Sangria varieties being picked and processed first. Mechanical and chemical maintenance in stone fruit orchards continues. Pruned branches are being shredded in the field. Pistachios are being processed and exported to Saudi Arabia, India, Israel, Lebanon, China, Turkey, Egypt, and Spain. Almond nuts continue to mature, with crews burning and spraying weeds between rows. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Mechanical and chemical maintenance is on-going in grape vineyards for this year’s crop with field crews thinning grape vines to allow sunlight in and grape bunches to form. Nut clusters have started to grow on pistachio trees. Early blueberry varieties are being harvested. Kiwi vineyards are leafing out, being tied, and irrigated. Some beehives remain placed in kiwi vineyards for pollination. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation if infrastructure allows. Cherries are now having a short but good domestic season after the rains have subsided.