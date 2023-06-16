Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 17

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Silage harvest is in full swing with focus on alfalfa, oats, silage, and wheat. Crews are racing to get winter forages harvested before the crop gets too dry. Summer crops such as corn and sorghum are being prepped and fertilized. Cotton and corn silage fields are being cultivated and treated for weeds. Corn fields that were planted about a month ago are growing rapidly. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Stone fruit harvest continues with exports to, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Plums have begun harvest season for the year with Early Queen and Sangria varieties being picked and processed first. Mechanical and chemical maintenance in stone fruit orchards continues. Pruned branches are being shredded in the field. Pistachios are being processed and exported to Saudi Arabia, India, Israel, Lebanon, China, Turkey, Egypt, and Spain. Almond nuts continue to mature, with crews burning and spraying weeds between rows. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Mechanical and chemical maintenance is on-going in grape vineyards for this year’s crop with field crews thinning grape vines to allow sunlight in and grape bunches to form. Nut clusters have started to grow on pistachio trees. Early blueberry varieties are being harvested. Kiwi vineyards are leafing out, being tied, and irrigated. Some beehives remain placed in kiwi vineyards for pollination. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation if infrastructure allows. Cherries are now having a short but good domestic season after the rains have subsided.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Lemons are being packed for domestic markets and export to Japan and Panama. Citrus groves are being treated for pests and for weeds. Mechanical maintenance in citrus groves has started as trees are being topped. The late navel orange season has ended with exports and domestic shipments slowing down. Some harvested navel oranges are being shipped for domestic markets and to international markets such as Taiwan, Mexico, Japan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and the Philippines. Organic Mandarins continue to be shipped out to domestic markets. Seedless tangerine groves remain covered with netting. Valencia orange harvest is on-going with some Valencia’s being harvested for domestic retailers and export to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Olives are continuing to develop.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Strawberries continue to be harvested and sold at roadside stands as well as blackberries and boysenberries. Local u-pick farms have begun opening for blueberry and strawberry picking. Blueberries are being harvested and exported to Canada, the Philippines, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. Onions, zucchini, and eggplant continue to grow. Garlic and cucumber are being harvested. Tomatoes are being planted. Watermelons and cantaloupe plants have been planted and continue to grow. Sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, okra, onions, peppers, and squash plants are growing. Zucchini and onion plants are also blooming.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Pastures continue to be in good condition for cattle, and market prices are being affected by higher feed and fuel prices. The fed cattle price was up to $180/cwt this week.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Roses being shipped out to Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Water continues to flow in most of the canals and re-charge basins throughout the county. Grass seed is being shipped from out of state and being sold at local irrigation and landscape companies. The heat will increase the amount of run-off from melting snow. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii, Arizona, East Coast, and international nurseries and growers in Canada and Bahamas.