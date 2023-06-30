Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 1

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pistachios are being processed and exported to Israel, Thailand, the Netherlands, China, Turkey, Australia, and India. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Almonds are still being packed and shipped export to India, Thailand, China, Japan, Colombia, Panama, Israel, and Belgium. This year’s almond crop continues to grow, with continued irrigation. Stone fruit season is in full swing as apricots, nectarines, plums, and peaches are being picked and packed for national retailers and for international markets. Harvested stone fruit is being packed and shipped to Brazil, Taiwan, Mexico, and British Columbia. Domestic demand for stone fruit remains high. Some growers are placing reflective tarps on the orchard floor to improve color in developing fruit. Late varieties of stone fruit continue to develop as fruit has begun to form and field crews are starting to thin trees. Cherry harvest for 2023 is nearing completion. Kiwi vineyards are being tied and irrigated. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation where infrastructure allows. Small acreage of apples is continuing to develop. Pomegranates are continuing to develop with bloom starting to taper off and fruit starting to set in some varieties.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Late navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Guatemala, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Korea, and Japan. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some old olive trees can be seen being dug for ornamental use. Olive trees are being trimmed. Valencia oranges are now being picked and packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Star Ruby grapefruit are being sent to domestic markets as well as Korea and Mexico.