Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 8

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: High temperatures this week have caused a great need for increased irrigation. Dried beans are being shipped to national retailers and exported to the French territory of Martinique. Harvested winter grain fields are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with summer silage crops such as corn and sorghum. Dryland wheat is being harvested in the south county. Cotton and corn silage fields are being cultivated and treated for weeds. Cotton is continuing to develop. Corn fields that were planted about a month ago are growing rapidly. Alfalfa is being cut, raked, and baled.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Pistachios are being processed and exported to Israel, Thailand, the Netherlands, China, Turkey, Australia, and India. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Almonds are still being packed and shipped for export to India, Thailand, China, Japan, Colombia, Panama, Israel, and Belgium. This year’s almond crop continues to grow, with continued irrigation. Stone fruit season is in full swing as apricots, nectarines, plums, and peaches are being picked and packed for national retailers and for international markets. Harvested stone fruit is being packed and shipped to Brazil, Taiwan, Mexico, and British Columbia. Domestic demand for stone fruit remains high. Some growers are placing reflective tarps on the orchard floor to improve color in developing fruit. Late varieties of stone fruit continue to develop as field crews are starting to thin trees. Kiwi vineyards are being tied and irrigated. Tree farmers are utilizing surface water for irrigation where infrastructure allows. Small acreage of apples is continuing to develop. Pomegranates are continuing to develop with fruit starting to set in some varieties. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy and Singapore.