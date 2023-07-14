Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 15

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Late navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Guatemala, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Korea, and Japan. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some mature olive trees can be seen being dug for ornamental use. Olive trees are being trimmed. Valencia oranges are now being picked and packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Star Ruby grapefruit are being sent to domestic markets as well as Korea and Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Local strawberry harvest should be over with this week’s high temperatures. Local roadside stands remain busy selling locally grown produce such as boysenberries, olallieberries, blackberries, squash and cherries. Blueberry harvest has now been completed. Certified producers are starting to offer early summer vegetables such as sweet corn, squash, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, and watermelons for sale at local farmer’s markets. Some older blueberry fields have been removed and will be planted with newer varieties. Blueberry bushes are being shipped from Oregon and planted. Summer vegetables crop continue to be planted. Pepper plants continue to grow and develop.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Pastures condition continue to decline with the hot weather. Cattle, and market prices are being affected by higher feed and fuel prices. The fed cattle price continues at $180/cwt this week. Manure is being cleaned out of dairies and used for compost.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Local retailers and nurseries are selling summer vegetable transplants (tomatoes, herbs, squash) and ornamental landscape plants. Retailers are switching out stock to more heat tolerant plants as warmer days are forecasted for July. Houseplants continue to be shipped to Tulare County.