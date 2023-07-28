Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 29

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Late navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to Guatemala, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Korea, and Japan. Organic navels are being sent to domestic markets as well as Japan and Taiwan. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Some orange trees are being topped and skirted. Some mature olive trees are being dug for ornamental use. Olive trees are being trimmed. Valencia oranges are now being picked and packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Star Ruby grapefruit are being sent to domestic markets, as well as Korea and Mexico.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Roadside stands remain busy selling locally grown produce such as squash, sweet corn, and some blueberries. Certified Producers are starting to offer early summer vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, squash, cucumbers, and peppers for sale at local Farmers’ Markets. Some older blueberry fields have been removed and will be planted with newer varieties. Watermelons, honeydew melons, and cantaloupes have been harvested and sold at local fruit stands. Blueberries are being harvested and packed for domestic retailers and for export retailers. Processing-tomatoes are continuing to develop as fruit is starting to ripen. Tomato plants are being irrigated and treated for pests.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in good condition. Nonirrigated pastures and rangeland conditions are in fair condition that will become poorer as the triple-digit heat temperatures will increase the dry conditions. Higher feed and fuel prices are affecting market prices. Cattle are being grazed on the lower elevation range. Cows are slowing down in producing milk as the weather is getting hotter. Dairymen are doing their best to maintain cool conditions for their cows in this heatwave. The fed cattle price continues at $180/cwt this week. Manure is being cleaned out of dairies and used for compost.

Tom’s additional comments: Shipments at local nurseries have dramatically slowed due to extreme hot weather lately. Some summer vegetables and florals are still moving at nurseries. Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.