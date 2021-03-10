SJV Homes closed 513 houses in 2020

Visalia based home developer San Joaquin Valley Homes plans to begin construction on 485 new homes in 2021

CENTRAL VALLEY – Inventory in the Tulare County housing market has been tough to come by. But one developer is trying to push supply.

Last year San Joaquin Valley (SJV) Homes closed on 513 new homes last year. And they announced their plan to open eight new communities in the Central Valley in 2021. That will begin construction on 485 new homes.

Visalia-based SJV Homes has been building new homes in Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Kern counties since 2013.

“In the seven years since SJV Homes was founded, we have grown steadily by providing more affordable housing in the Valley while supporting the communities where we build,” said Joe Leal, company co-founder. “To date we have sold more than 2,600 homes. Our goal for 2021 is to open as many as eight new neighborhoods in the Central Valley.”