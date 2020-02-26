Tulare is first to take ‘action’ on homelessness

City council forms the first Strategic Action Committee on Homelessness outlined in Pathway Home report

By Reggie Ellis

@Reggie_SGN

TULARE – Tulare was the first city to endorse the countywide plan to address homelessness and now it is the first city to implement one of its key strategies.

At its Feb. 18 meeting, the Tulare City Council gave final approval for the formation of the first Strategic Action Committee on Homelessness. The committee will make recommendations to the city council on ways the city can assist individuals out of homelessness, provide greater access to permanent housing, expand services to the homeless, prevent those at-risk from becoming homeless and strengthening public engagement and partnerships.

Having these committees in each city was a key strategy in coordinating to “avoid duplication of services” and ensure “efficient use of resources” outlined in the Pathway Home report created by Home Base, consultants hired by the Task Force on Homelessness to develop a plan to address homelessness in Tulare County. Mayor Jose Sigala noted the significance of being the first city to create one of the jurisdictional action committees.

“[The consultants said] ‘You guys are creating the first one out of the shoot, create it the way you want to’,” Sigala said.

The real question for the council was the number of people serving on the committee. Councilmember Carlton Jones suggested limiting the committee to five people, each picked by councilmembers to represent their district.

“If a councilmember picks themselves, then so be it,” Jones said.