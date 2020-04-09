Parks will be closed for Easter holiday weekend countywide

In the last week leading up to the holiday weekend, local governments have already roped off playgrounds, arbors and barbecue areas as well as locking its public restrooms. The joint decision follows Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency’s announcement last Sunday of community spread of the COVID-19 virus within many of our local communities. Community spread, or transmission, means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown or cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure.

The County of Tulare and the eight incorporated Cities within Tulare County have issued this joint statement: “The decision to close all parks for the Easter holiday weekend was not easy, but the safety and wellbeing of Tulare County residents is always our first priority. City and County officials recognize that people need physical activity for mental and physical health; however, with the presence of community spread of COVID-19 within Tulare County, residents must adhere to the latest public health guidance not to gather beyond a single household. By taking this action together, we can prevent further transmission of COVID-19 within our communities and flatten the curve.”

Local and State Health Officials discourage people from gathering beyond single households being consistent with current recommendations from the Tulare County Public Health Branch and California’s statewide shelter-in-place order, which took effect on March 19.

“The most important thing is for people to stay home except for essential functions like grocery shopping and getting medications,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Remember, one of our primary goals is to flatten the curve and limit the number of new cases so as not to overwhelm medical resources.”

Below is a list of all City and County online resources available for residents to view the COVID-19 updates, information, local actions and further details relating to each municipal agency’s facility closures in response to COVID-19:

