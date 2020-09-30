Tulare council candidates hone messages

Courtney Oliver, the third candidate for District 5 said getting the homeless into a safe shelter is the first step toward assessing their needs. She said there could be future opportunities to employ members of the homeless community after they receive treatment or rehabilitation

“Once we get a homeless person to a certain level maybe there is a business that will hire them as a checker or some lower level job where they can build themselves up from,” Oliver said.

She added that what has detracted from progress on helping homelessness has been council infighting.

“I think we need to have a positive attitude and work together. This isn’t a situation that any of us wanted to deal with but we have to deal with so lets just do the best that we can do. Being negative is not going to help with anything,” Oliver said.

The last candidate to answer for District 5 was Grady Dodson. He echoed some of his fellow challengers that sheltering the homeless in Tulare can only be a part of the solution.

“If we address the underlying symptoms and contributing factors that’s really going to give us the full picture of what we need to do.”

Downtown

The week before the forum, two Tulare realtors, Blake Shawn and Jacob Fraga unveiled their project: The Downtown Dream. Their hope is to convert a vacant building at the corner of L Street and Kern Avenue into a coworking space.

The Sun-Gazette editor and moderator of the Sept. 17 forum, Paul Myers, asked what the candidates plan would be to help revitalize downtown.

Harrell said The Downtown Dream is a good start, but there are still 20 to 30 other vacant buildings to consider.

“It’s going to take a tremendous effort with the downtown association and developers to continue this [and] make Tulare what it was several years ago,” Harrell said.

Jones told listeners and viewers that he had fought for the economic development assistance program which he said the council voted “to get rid of.”

“That’s what we use to help businesses to come to our city where we want to recruit them,” Jones said.

Flores, running for District 5, said that a younger generation like Shawn and Fraga could help “revamp” downtown as a place that young professionals want to work. Flores said that part of the reason the city’s downtown seems so desolate is because of the lack of businesses. Using himself as an example Flores said that downtown is not necessarily family friendly and he looks outside of the community when he wants to go somewhere with his family.

“There’s a lot of entrepreneurs within the community that are wanting support,” Flores said.

He added that he would work with the Tulare Chamber of Commerce to help recruit businesses.

Oliver, said that she would look for cities comparable to Tulare. She pointed to Davis, Calif. as an example.

“Davis is similar to Tulare in size and has a huge ag community and industry. So I think it is perfect town to mirror ourselves after…we also need to make sure that we bring in stores that are essential,” Oliver said.

Echoing, yet slightly changing Oliver’s point, Dodson said the city should take notes on local sister cities like Visalia and Exeter. He noted the city has done some beautification projects but also said that the city has to pay attention to what residents want.

“I think what it comes down to is supply and demand. We are starting to hear from residents that they do want to see the city council put forth effort and resources into downtown and if the people are asking, we should do it,” Dodson said.

Bernardo, challenging Sigala for District 1, said the city could learn from Visalia’s downtown efforts and strategically recruit businesses with an interest in staying open later.

“[Visalia has] totally changed that main street around…we come down our K street, we have great businesses down there, but by 5 p.m. everything’s done,” Bernardo said.

Sigala largely agreed with Bernardo about businesses staying open later, but he added that the city could do more to beautify it. Sigala added that the city still needs to deal with homeless in downtown and perhaps bring mental health services to that part of town.

Public trust

It has been no secret that the city council has been disjointed over pivotal issues in Tulare. Each candidate gave their pitch about how they would help restore public trust in their office if they were elected this November.

Oliver said she would take a hard line against corruption.

“If you don’t have integrity you have no business serving the public. You are actually going to cost the city money,” Oliver said.

Dodson pointed out that the city has been hurt publicly and financially by lawsuits filed against the city and even by their own city council members.

“If we go back to our history we spend a lot of money in law suits. And that has to stop,” Dodson said.