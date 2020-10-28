Farmersville welcomes new councilmember 

“I want to see our town cleaned up a lot and hopefully we can start eliminating the graffiti and the gang stuff going on around town,” he said. “I always see people posting stuff [online] saying we need to clean up the town. I think if we work together it can be done as a joint effort.”

Although he was born in Exeter, Valdovinos has spent most of his life living in Farmersville. He is pleased with the extensive growth that has taken place over the last few decades, and is excited about future projects such as the new sports park. His vision for the city council is that they can all work together and put their differences aside for the benefit of the community.

“I want us to be able to find a way to work together in a positive atmosphere where even if we disagree, we can come to some type of halfway point to agree on certain stuff,” Valdovinos said. “My main goal is to have the people here in town feel like they’re welcomed and that they’re able to be heard. If there’s any concerns I want them to voice it and not feel intimidated to come to the meetings.”

His work on the City Council will not disrupt his commitment to the Christmas toy drive. That is still being planned to run on Christmas Day, and they are working to find a solution that will allow them to follow proper health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.