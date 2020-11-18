New roundabout coming to Woodlake

According to the staff report on the item, the intersection has become congested with the increase in school, park and recreation traffic plus residential development. The City has identified a need for two parcel slivers that will allow for the construction of the project. One sliver is owned by Beresford Corporation who has agreed to and executed their Right of Way Packet for their donation. The city voted 4-0 in favor of accepting the donation. Roundabouts tend to slow down traffic which would alleviate congestion while making it pedestrian and bicycle safe.

In addition to the roundabout, the City will construct curb, gutters, ramps, sidewalks, streetlights and storm drain improvements at the intersection. They will now focus on finishing up the design and official engineering which should be completed by the end of this year. Construction will begin in Spring 2021 and should be completed by the end of that year.

According to Woodlake community services director Jason Waters, the City Council worked closely with the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG) to get the project funded with CMAQ and Measure R.