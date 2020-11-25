Tulare pens letter to state asking for help with homeless along 99

“There’s concerns about the things that they bring, their goods that fall down into the freeway,” Sigala said, “also the blight they create along the freeway where it meets with businesses.”

The letter identifies Highway 99 as one of the most dangerous highways in the country, and cites an Oct. 19 incident where debris was thrown from an encampment onto the freeway, causing a significant traffic backup. Sigala said when driving through Tulare on 99, there is an expectation motorists are going to be as safe as possible.

“You’re not necessarily thinking about a suitcase, a shopping cart or something tumbling down from the side of the freeway that would cause an accident,” Sigala said. “First and foremost, is the safety of not only the public but the individuals that are up there. Who’s to say someone gets up at night and stumbles down the side of the freeway and falls onto the freeway?”

The embankment near The Habit Burger Grill on E Prosperity Avenue is flush with the adjacent properties, an area Sigala said has become a hotspot of complaints from residents and business owners who can see the tarps of the homeless encampments.

“It just creates a whole blight situation,” Sigala said. “That’s been the more obvious one, because you drive and you see it from the way the embankment hits the street.”

Sigala said the state jurisdiction of Highway 99 limits Tulare’s ability to deal with the issue.

“Obviously, if we could, we would. But it’s a jurisdictional issue, it’s state property,” Sigala said. “And so we’re asking the governor, and particularly the Caltrans director of this area to really take a look at that.”