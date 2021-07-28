Gov. Newsom signs $6B broadband bill in Traver

The historic legislation advances the statewide broadband plan with expanded infrastructure prioritizing unserved and underserved areas. The legislation includes:

$3.25 billion to build, operate and maintain an open access, state-owned middle mile network—high-capacity fiber lines that carry large amounts of data at higher speeds over longer distances between local networks.

$2 billion to set up last-mile broadband connections that will connect homes and businesses with local networks. The legislation expedites project deployment and enables Tribes and local governments to access this funding.

$750 million for a loan loss reserve fund to bolster the ability of local governments and nonprofits to secure financing for broadband infrastructure.

Creation of a broadband czar position at the California Department of Technology, and a broadband advisory committee with representatives from across state government and members appointed by the Legislature.

Last year, the state mobilized companies, business leaders and philanthropists through public-private partnerships to facilitate distance learning at school districts in need across the state. The effort helped connect students lacking high-speed internet or an appropriate computing device at home with donated mobile hotspots, laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and other devices. The legislation signed today takes a comprehensive and long-term approach to tackling the broadband infrastructure deficiencies still impacting rural and low-income communities, bringing the state closer to achieving affordable, high-speed broadband internet service for all communities.

About 86% of Tulare County households have access to minimum speeds of 6 megabytes per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload and 83% have access to midrange speeds of 25 Mbps upload and 3 Mbps download but 11% don’t have any internet access.

Last year, the California Broadband Infrastructure Report Card gave Tulare County a D+. The ‘D’ grade means the county is “barely passing” with just one wireline provider that meets the report’s minimum standard of 100 megabytes per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload speeds. Visalia, Tulare and Porterville were the only areas to reach a C grade while most of Tulare County is getting an F.

In May 2020, the CPUC reported that nearly all Californians living in urban areas have access to 100/20 100 megabytes per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload speeds compared with less than half of rural residents. A third of rural households don’t have access to 25/3 speeds and 21.5% are still waiting for the state minimum speed of 6/1. That’s just fast enough for about three devices to check email, browse the web and watch online videos. It’s not nearly enough to stream HD content on Netflix or Hulu, between 15-25 Mbps, and doesn’t come close for 4K content for online gaming, clocking in at 40-100 Mbps. Most major ISPs at least offer 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, the threshold for the FCC to define it as broadband.

Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), a group of 37 rural county governments including Tulare County, was at the bill signing in Traver. RCRC Chair and Mono County Supervisor Stacy Corless said these investments will aid in increased connectivity and affordability for all by making it easier for more internet providers to provide faster, cheaper service throughout the state and creating opportunities for more entities to build last-mile infrastructure in more places.

“We are grateful that Gov. Newsom recognized the harm that the digital divide causes to our rural communities and the necessity of broadband access for families and businesses,” Corless said. “We are confident that this monumental investment by the State in broadband infrastructure will aid in the establishment of a more equitable system of access to opportunity and economic growth for all Californians.”

Supervisor Dennis Townsend, Tulare County’s RCRC representative, said he lives in Springville east of Porterville and has internet access through line-of-sight wireless but many of the other rural communities in his district do not. He said remote mountain communities like Camp Nelson and Ponderosa have trouble getting any internet due to their topography and communities like Ducor and Richgrove are too far from major hubs to get broadband despite being on the Valley floor.

“We’ve been calling for this for a long time but it took a pandemic and the shut down of schools for everyone to come to the table,” Townsend said. “It used to be high-speed internet was a luxury but it is becoming more like a necessity as more people work from home.”

Townsend pointed out the state’s money should begin flowing to cities about the time federal broadband money comes available, giving rural areas with little to no infrastructure more opportunities to compete projects. Townsend said the Biden administration is making funding available to study rural areas and identify gaps in broadband infrastructure. With federal funding paying for planning and state grants for installation, Townsend said rural areas may have to provide little of their own money to do major projects connecting them to high-speed internet.

“Tulare County has opted in with 28 other counties to join an application being filed by RCRC to identify regional issues and develop plans for communities,” Townsend said. “It’s nice to see some movement on this issue after years of advocacy.”