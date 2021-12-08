Grinch steals the show at Exeter’s open house

Harvest Wealth Group hosts Grinch Street event for the third straight year to open city’s annual Christmas Open House events
EXETER – You can’t steal a town’s heart for Christmas without the Grinch, and he made his triumphant return to downtown Exeter last Thursday night.
For the third straight year, the Exeter Grinch, brought to life by Van Crawford, kicked off the Christmas season in Exeter by detonating a brilliant light show stretching an entire city block along South E Street between Maple to Pine streets. The light show originates from Harvest Wealth Group’s office at the corner of Maple and E streets. Financial advisor Garrett German began a light show at his office five years ago with a dream of one day lighting up all of E Street to Mixter Park. In 2019, German launched the synchronized light show to Exeter’s Main Street with the help of the Exeter Grinch, formerly the Visalia Grinch, and the city of Exeter. The lights are provided by German and Crawford, the chamber is making it apart of its Christmas Open House on Thursday nights in December and the city installed circuit boxes and electrical outlets on the city’s light posts.
The light show is more than just a shiny example of holiday cheer it is a shining example of the holiday spirit of giving. The light show is also accepting donations of perishable food items and monetary gifts to benefit the Exeter Food Closet. Food items can be donated in any Grinch Street green bin placed throughout the light show. Cash or check donations can be made payable to the Exeter Food Closet and dropped off at Harvest Wealth Group, 160 S. E St. in Exeter. You can also donate online at bit.ly/GrinchGift.
“This has always been a passion of mine, to give back to the city. My goal will be to light up all downtown Exeter in the future,” German said. “We really want to make this a fun destination for families to make great memories while helping the Exeter Food Closet as much as we can.”
The Grinch Street Musical Light Show will play on 92.5FM every evening through Jan. 3, 2022 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., including every night of the Christmas Open House. Exeter’s Christmas Open House has been a holiday tradition in the town for about 30 years. Held on Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Rockwellian event harkens back to a simpler time when families would venture out of their homes and into downtown to search for the perfect Christmas gifts, visit with neighbors and reconnect with those returning home for the holidays. The next Open House dates are this Thursday, Dec. 9 with a theme of “Ugly Sweaters,” next Thursday, Dec. 16 with the theme of “Find the Elves” and the Thursday before Christmas, Dec. 23 with the theme of “Classic Christmas.”
The normal sleepy nighttime town will stay open late and entice customers with light refreshments, special offers and special events from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays leading up to Christmas.
Old-fashioned fire truck rides, photos with Santa, food vendors, live music and boutique shops are available for families. For more information on the events, call the Exeter Chamber of Commerce at 559-592-2919.