Grinch steals the show at Exeter’s open house

Harvest Wealth Group hosts Grinch Street event for the third straight year to open city’s annual Christmas Open House events

EXETER – You can’t steal a town’s heart for Christmas without the Grinch, and he made his triumphant return to downtown Exeter last Thursday night.

For the third straight year, the Exeter Grinch, brought to life by Van Crawford, kicked off the Christmas season in Exeter by detonating a brilliant light show stretching an entire city block along South E Street between Maple to Pine streets. The light show originates from Harvest Wealth Group’s office at the corner of Maple and E streets. Financial advisor Garrett German began a light show at his office five years ago with a dream of one day lighting up all of E Street to Mixter Park. In 2019, German launched the synchronized light show to Exeter’s Main Street with the help of the Exeter Grinch, formerly the Visalia Grinch, and the city of Exeter. The lights are provided by German and Crawford, the chamber is making it apart of its Christmas Open House on Thursday nights in December and the city installed circuit boxes and electrical outlets on the city’s light posts.