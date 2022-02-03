Kaweah Health requests public maps for redistricting workshop

The public is encouraged to submit their own maps during a workshop of Feb. 9, March 8
VISALIA – In light of the 2020 census all publicly run districts are tasked with revising their boundaries, and this is the public’s opportunity to weigh in.
Kaweah Health is putting out an opening call for members of the public to submit district maps at their redistricting workshop series. Residents can consider a multitude of what they would like the Kaweah Delta Health Care District’s five geographic zones to look like for the next nine years until the 2030 census.
The District is currently analyzing its zones using the 2020 census data to redraw the district zone lines to reflect how the local population has changed. It will hold a series of public workshops to gather community input and review draft maps submitted by community members on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, Feb. 9: Map workshop #1 will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Sequoia Regional Cancer Center – Maynard Faught Conference Room, 4945 W Cypress Ave., Visalia. Maps that were submitted by noon on Jan. 31 at noon for this meeting will be posted by Feb. 2 for public review.
- Tuesday, March 8: Map workshop #2 will take place at the Sequoia Regional Cancer Center – Maynard Faught Conference Room, 4945 W Cypress Ave., Visalia. Maps submitted by noon on Friday, Feb. 25, for this meeting will be posted by March 1 for public review.
If necessary, a map workshop #3 will take place in April, and the public would be invited to this meeting. Community members are invited to print out a map of the District online at www.kaweahhealth.org/redistricting and use it to draw their proposed zones. All completed maps can be returned to the District by the deadlines listed above by dropping them off or mailing them to 400 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 or by email to [email protected] All draft maps will be posted for public review seven days prior to each workshop meeting.