Kaweah Health requests public maps for redistricting workshop

The public is encouraged to submit their own maps during a workshop of Feb. 9, March 8

VISALIA – In light of the 2020 census all publicly run districts are tasked with revising their boundaries, and this is the public’s opportunity to weigh in.

Kaweah Health is putting out an opening call for members of the public to submit district maps at their redistricting workshop series. Residents can consider a multitude of what they would like the Kaweah Delta Health Care District’s five geographic zones to look like for the next nine years until the 2030 census.