Five dead, no seatbelts used in head on collision

A 20-year-old Tulare man driving a Hyundai dies along with his two passengers in a head on collision in Fresno County
TULARE COUNTY – Five people died in a head-to-head collision in Fresno over the weekend. One of which was an unidentified 20-year-old from Tulare who allowed his car to swerve into oncoming traffic.
According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno area CHP and medical emergency personnel responded to a call of an injury collision on Millerton Road south of Marina Drive, in the County of Fresno.
In total, five out of seven occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two that survived were critically injured. And none of them were wearing their seatbelts. A preliminary investigation indicated the unidentified 20-year-old male of Tulare, was driving a Hyundai Accent, southbound on Millerton Road. An unidentified 42-year-old male of Clovis, was driving a Honda Accord northbound on Millerton Road. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Hyundai allowed his vehicle to steer to the left, crossing over the center double yellow lines.
The Hyundai entered the opposing northbound lane, directly into the path of the approaching Honda. As a result, the front of the Hyundai collided head-on into the front of the Honda within the northbound lane of Millerton Road causing major intrusion into both vehicles. Due to the severity of the impact, all four occupants within the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
One of the rear seat occupants in the Hyundai was ejected from the car. The rear passenger of the Honda was also ejected and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. The driver and second passenger sustained critical injuries and were transported by Sky-Life helicopter and ground ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno.
The use of alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this collision on the part of the Hyundai driver. The investigation is ongoing.
CHP COLLISION REPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At approximately 6:28 p.m., officers from the Visalia CHP Area office responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian on southbound Highway 99 from Bardsley Avenue in Tulare. The preliminary investigation found that Rogelio Torres, 23, was driving a black Nissan Versa on the Bardsley Avenue on-ramp when a white male adult pedestrian ran from the west shoulder of the on-ramp directly into the path of the Nissan Versa and the Nissan Versa struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedic personnel. As of right now it has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were a causing factor in this crash and no arrests were made.