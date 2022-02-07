Five dead, no seatbelts used in head on collision

A 20-year-old Tulare man driving a Hyundai dies along with his two passengers in a head on collision in Fresno County

TULARE COUNTY – Five people died in a head-to-head collision in Fresno over the weekend. One of which was an unidentified 20-year-old from Tulare who allowed his car to swerve into oncoming traffic.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno area CHP and medical emergency personnel responded to a call of an injury collision on Millerton Road south of Marina Drive, in the County of Fresno.