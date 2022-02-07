Sheriff’s Office closes in on suspects for robberies, murder

Deputies arrest Alexis Ceballos for his part in robberies including one at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart, his part in a Dec. 24 murder in Farmersville

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are closing in on arrests for a rash of gas station robberies and a murder in Farmersville.

According to the Sheriff’s office, in early afternoon on Friday, Feb. 4, detectives served multiple search warrants related to a series of armed robberies which occurred over the last several weeks, including a Christmas morning robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart.