Lindsay works to sever double duty for public safety officers

Interim Public Safety Director Rob Moore presents upcoming changes to splitting police and fire duties in the public safety department, sites challenges of keeping them the same

LINDSAY – The Lindsay Public Safety Department is almost ready to do away with dual roles for their police officers. Gone will be the days that officers need to dress down from their blues and zip up in fire gear when a blaze breaks out somewhere in town. And it has been a long time coming.

Interim director for public safety, Rob Moore, presented to the Lindsay City Council during their Feb. 8 meeting and said since he began last year, he has been wanting to cleave the firefighter duties away from his police officers. He cited how expensive it has become to train officers to become firefighters, and how difficult it is to recruit officers out of the academy when they also have to take on fire duties.