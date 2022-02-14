Visalia City Council honors important figure in Visalia history

Visalia City Council honors Edmond Edward Wysinger with a resolution noting his contributions to the history of equality in California and nationwide

VISALIA – The Visalia City Council passed a resolution of commendation honoring Edmond Edward Wysinger, a Visalia man whose 1890 Supreme Court case ended racial segregation in California public schools.

The resolution was passed at the Feb. 7 Visalia City Council meeting. Wysinger’s case represents a significant turning point in the desegregation of schools in California and eventually the United States of America.

“It is something that transformed education across not only Visalia, but the entire world and the country,” said Brandon Gridiron, director of equity and student services for Visalia Unified School District.