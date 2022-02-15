Visalia begins state-first highway litter cleanup program

In deal with Caltrans, Visalia awards Community Services Employment Training (CSET) contract for Highway 198 litter cleanup crew, the first of its kind in the state to have local cleanup on state jurisdiction

VISALIA – Visalia has officially launched their new litter cleanup program with Caltrans, the first of its kind in the state, to clean up and beautify the gateway to the Sequoias: Highway 198.

The agreement is a product of $556,000 from the Clean California Program, a three-year state-funded program that will deliver $1 billion statewide for litter abatement, public education and other beautification projects. The city of Visalia has also appropriated $152,000 from the general fund to match.