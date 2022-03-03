Board of Supervisors oppose bill to end personal belief exemption for COVID vaccines

The bill was introduced on Jan. 24 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento). It builds on an existing bill, SB 277, which was passed in 2015 and ended the personal belief exemption for all vaccines currently mandated for children to attend school.

Gov. Gavin Newsom already declared that he plans to mandate vaccines when they are fully approved by the United State Food and Drug Administration. Although, he had indicated that he would leave in a personal belief exemption, which SB 871 would remove.

SB 871 is still in the process of going through several committee reviews before it reaches the Assembly and Senate floors, much less the Governor’s desk for approval. The letter states that long term data on the vaccine’s effect on children is absent, and that the risks are unknown. But the letter also lends the board’s thoughts on mandates for local school districts.

“School districts already have a heavy burden associated with changes and a loss of staff due to the pandemic,” the letter reads. “To place another state-mandated local program onto districts would be devastating.”

Community members also spoke at the meeting in support of the letter including the president of the local anti-vaccine group Unmask Tulare County, Jimmy Malloy.

“This obviously is another bill that is just a bad deal,” Malloy said during public comment. “If we really want to see something done about it, it’s going to take hundreds of thousands of people to reach out to their congresspeople and really raise a stink.”