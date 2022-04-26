Garden Party returns after two-year hiatus

Annual fundraiser for Exeter murals will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Mixter Park

EXETER – Joining the list of fundraisers returning to in-person events is the Garden Party in Exeter.

This will be the 19th annual Garden Party held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 but the first since 2019. This year’s event is themed “Preserving the Heart of Exeter” and will again take place at Mixter Park, located on the southeast corner of Pine and E streets beneath the city’s first and largest mural, “The Orange Harvest.” The event will include dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and a fun time for all.