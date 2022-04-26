Pixley to install free clean water filling station

Community wells have tested for a high level of an ag chemical contaminant since 2018

PIXLEY – Pixley residents have had questionable water to drink for the last four years but will soon have access to free water from a vending machine.

The Pixley Public Utility District recently published a public notice that says they will offer free drinking water at water fill stations in town. The notice says the plan “will consist of the installation of two water vending machines and shade cover for the machines, which will be attached to the Pixley Public Utility District building. This will provide the community of Pixley with clean drinking water at no cost due to the community’s issue with contaminated water.”