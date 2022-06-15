Tulare’s budget remains healthy in light of inflation

At the June 7 city council meeting, McDonnell presented council with the proposed general fund budget for the next fiscal year. The general fund is the city’s least restrictive fund and used for the majority of expenses that are not specific to another fund. It also takes the most amount of time to budget for that reason. This budget was originally submitted by the city’s finance director Darlene Thompson before she officially retired on June 3.

McDonnell explained the city’s general fund is sitting in a good place with about a 30% reserve. The city usually likes to keep the general fund reserves at 25%, allowing the city to survive without any revenue for three months in a pinch.

McDonnell said four years ago the city was not in as healthy of a position. The city is in a much better financial state for two reasons. A 2018 court ruling allowed cities to receive sales tax from internet purchases in their jurisdiction. “[Receiving internet sales tax] made a huge difference in terms of the sales tax that the city is collecting,” McDonnell said. And, because inflation continues to rise, the amount of sales tax the city receives is increasing as well.

While rising inflation has been a help for the city recently the city is expecting costs for them to go up as well. For example, the city has budgeted for a 10% fuel increase.