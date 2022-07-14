Summer concert series returns to Exeter

The KJUG concert series once again brings free shows to Exeter featuring up-and-coming country music artists, the first concert features Priscilla Block and JJ Brown
EXETER – KJUG’s country concert series returns to Exeter on July 20 for the first time since 2016.
The concert on Wednesday, July 20 is the first of three concerts in the series. It is free to anyone who wishes to attend and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Exeter City Park.
“We’re so excited to bring the concert series back to Exeter,” Program Director Rik McNeil said. “Six years is too long and City Park is one of our favorite venues.”
The concert features singer-songwriter Priscilla Block, who went viral on Tiktok for her song “Just About Over You” in 2020. The song was then released as a single and appeared on the American country chart in 2021. It then peaked at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. Block released her first studio album, “Welcome to the Block Party,” in February 2022.
Block blends country music with southern rock and pop. She finds influence in Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Luke Combs. Many of her songs focus on self-love and acceptance. Block will be going on a world tour beginning in August.
Joining Block is singer-songwriter JJ Brown from Hanford, CA. Brown is a U.S. Navy veteran who won the KJUG Country Contest, which sent him to Nashville to perform on Broadway in Nov. 2019. Brown wrote a collection of twelve songs called “War Stories,” which he released in 2021.
Brown’s sound is comparable to Keith Urban, Eric Church and Bruce Springsteen. His songs fall into the country, rock and Americana genres. He brings high energy to his shows and is known for his lyrical stories.
New morning show host Cody Carlson will be at the concert on July 20. “I’m looking forward to meeting all the Exeter listeners,” she said.
The next show will feature Ray Fulcher, who recently toured with Luke Combs, on August 3. Another show is scheduled for August 18, but an artist has not yet been confirmed.