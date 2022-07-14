Summer concert series returns to Exeter

The KJUG concert series once again brings free shows to Exeter featuring up-and-coming country music artists, the first concert features Priscilla Block and JJ Brown

EXETER – KJUG’s country concert series returns to Exeter on July 20 for the first time since 2016.

The concert on Wednesday, July 20 is the first of three concerts in the series. It is free to anyone who wishes to attend and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Exeter City Park.

“We’re so excited to bring the concert series back to Exeter,” Program Director Rik McNeil said. “Six years is too long and City Park is one of our favorite venues.”