Tulare council to consider temporary homeless shelter

What the encampment will look like

Staff plans to bring a more detailed plan back to council at the Oct. 18 city council meeting if council chooses to approve the purchase of the property. The conceptual plan is subject to change, but as it stands now, the two acre temporary encampment itself, will provide space for up to 174 homeless individuals. There will be five rows hosting anywhere from 12 to 20 demarcated lots. Individuals will be given a 12 foot by 12 foot demarcated area to put up their tent and keep their personal belongings. If items fall out of their area, they will be thrown away. Decomposed granite will make up a driveway around and through the area.

In efforts to have some uniformity, Mondell said the city is also considering providing individuals with tents as well as free dog leashes. According to Mondell, there will be a common area with an electrical charging station, picnic tables with umbrellas, a fire pit and a grill. Mondell said the policy will be that items in the encampment will be replaced once. If it is stolen or destroyed a second time, there will not be any further replacements.