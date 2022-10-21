Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

The interview process will be extensive and was designed by the Ad Hoc Committee for Proposition 64, which is a committee that regulates cannabis in the city, among other initiatives. The committee is comprised of council members Lawana Tate and Donald Weyhrauch. The order of the interviews will be random, and will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, representatives of the company will be required to give a 15 minute presentation, where they will outline their local business model structure and convince the council that the business would be safe for Porterville residents. Presenters will also be providing their projected operating costs, gross revenues and anticipated taxes.

In the second phase, the presenter will have to inform the council about prior Porterville business experience, both inside and outside the cannabis industry. They will also describe any experience they have with community benefits programs, any proposed volunteer services and potential charitable donations.