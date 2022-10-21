Visalia fire station costs more than predicted

At the city council meeting on Oct. 17, the city’s engineering department received council approval to take the bid construction documents for the fire station to the city’s Measure N committee for approval of additional project funding.

The city originally had a tentative schedule to go out for bids on the new station in November 2021, get construction started in January and complete the station by June, but after some delay, the station is now planned for completion by 2024. With city approval of the bid documents, the Measure N committee will determine if an amendment will be made to Measure N revenues to fund an additional $4.3 million into Station 56.

According to the staff report, overall costs for the project have increased since it was first proposed in 2018 and the project’s current cost estimation is approximately $8 million. The report stated that construction and land costs have risen over the last seven years, so the original $4 million budgeted for the project funding was “probably too optimistic.”